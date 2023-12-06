Suspect accused of kidnapping, choking Aiken County missing mom

Breaking

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Daniel Gabriel Harmon charging him with kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Jamilla Shanae’ Smith.

On Dec. 5, around 8:30 am.,. Harmon was taken into custody at 408 Carpentersville Road in North Augusta.

A tipster alerted investigators

An arrest warrant accuses him of “willfully” causing harm to her by strangling her with his two opened hands. causing apparent injuries on her neck and an obstructed airway at the time.”

There was a juvenile in the vicinity at the time, the arrest warrant states.

Earlier

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many questions remain about the disappearance of a 30-year-old mom who’s still missing after the arrest of the man last known to be with her.

Jamilla Shanae’ Smith was reported missing after her family hadn’t heard from her. She was thought to be with Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, of Jackson, who was also reported missing.

Harmon, listed by Aiken County deputies as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of Smith, was arrested Tuesday after authorities raided a North Augusta house.

But Smith was nowhere to be found.

The investigation continues to unfold. Authorities on Wednesday morning were at Smith’s last known location, a home in the 400 block of Old Jackson Highway. They were also at a second home nearby. They were carrying a white sheetlike material and moved vehicles to block a reporter’s view.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Autoplay

What happened to Jamilla Smith?

Smith’s family was in communication with her Saturday afternoon when she and Harmon were driving to Columbia. They’d had an argument during the drive, Smith’s family told authorities, and he’d thrown her phone out the car window, but it was retrieved.

Smith and Harmon returned to the 400 block of Old Jackson Highway, around 6:30 p.m., according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to that location after dispatchers got a call from Smith’s number at 8:48 p.m.

The female caller said her ex-boyfriend had come there and she’d run down the street to get away from him.

The caller then began to scream and the dispatcher heard a man her to get in a vehicle, followed by the sound of a car horn.

The phone went silent and the phone call ended.

The dispatcher tried to call back but there was no answer.

Deputies went to the address but weren’t able to find the caller.

Neighbors told deputies they didn’t hear or see anything, but did see a car leave about 10 minutes before deputies got there.

Deputies saw a damaged window screen at the home along with Smith’s keys on the ground nearby. There was also a shoeprint on the front door, officials said.

DEJA VU?

This missing-person case brings to mind the one involving another Aiken County mother, Krystal Anderson, who went missing in Augusta 2022 . After News 12 dug deeper and pressed Aiken County deputies for answers, Anderson’s longtime boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with her disappearance. His son, Darius Berry, was arrested as an accessory to murder. Anderson’s family is still looking for answers

Inside the home, deputies said they didn’t find any signs of a struggle or foul play.

Aiken County deputies issued a “missing endangered persons” report for Smith and Harmon shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, noting in it that Harmon “has some mental health issues and made some threats of self-harm” and that “both have a history of domestic violence incidents.”

Smith and Harmon were thought at the time to be in a black Dodge Charger, according to deputies.

Authorities are still looking for Smith, who’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is urged to call 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

The arrest of Daniel Harmon

On Tuesday morning, deputies acting on a tip converged on a house in the 400 block of Carpenterville Road in North Augusta, where Harmon was holed up, according to sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah.

As a precaution, the SWAT team was brought in.

The roughly hourlong drama had ended by 11 a.m., and Harmon was sent to a hospital for a medical evaluation after possibly ingesting medications.

After he was done at the hospital, Harmon was booked into Aiken County jail, where he was still being held Wednesday morning on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

Smith’s mother told authorities Harmon had a history of self-harm and had made statements that he’d kill Smith and himself. Harmon also has a history of physically abusing Smith, the mother told authorities.

Harmon is a man who’s had contact with law enforcement often. Authorities in Aiken County have seen him 36 times over at least a decade, according to records. Offenses range from a traffic violation to open container, neglect of children, shoplifting, drugs and hit-and-run.

In Richmond County, he’s been accused of simple battery three times, along with offenses involving drugs, aggravated assault and having a firearm during a crime.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.