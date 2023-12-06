State calls witnesses in day two of trial of inmate charged in Lee Correctional riot

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s day two in the first trial of the deadly 2018 prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution.

Tuesday, a jury heard opening statements and also heard from the state’s first witnesses who were all employees at the prison at the time of the riot.

WIS reporter Ashley Jones was in the courtroom again today and has the latest developments.

Today the state had the burden of proving that 31-year-old Michael J. Smith -- a former inmate at Lee Correctional -- was a part of a group of inmates that killed another inmate by stabbing him almost 100 times during that deadly riot.

“On April 15th, 2018. There was a riot. This riot was probably the most horrendous riot in state history,” said Special Prosecutor, Barney Giese.

Giese began his opening statements by stating how the riot started with an inmate robbing and stabbing another inmate. From there word spread there was an attack of a fellow blood gang member.

“You’re probably wondering how they found out. The state submits through cell phones. Illegal cell phones. Some of the inmates were putting it up on social media,” he said.

Giese explained each of Smith’s indictments to the jury. Possession of a weapon, criminal conspiracy, and 1st degree assault and battery by a mob.

Giese claims that surveillance video from the prison shows Smith was the leader of a mob that went into the cell of another inmate and stabbed him a total of 97 times, killing him.

That inmate was 33-year-old Cornelius McClary. McClary was serving a 42-year sentence for first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, criminal conspiracy, and a firearms violation.

The state shared footage with the court Tuesday showing McClary running down the steps while being attacked.

“He chases him. He chased an unarmed man down the stairs as Mr. McClary is falling down the stairs, bleeding after being stabbed multiple times. He chases him, he chases him, stabs him again, stabs him again, hits him, hits him again,” said Giese.

The defense told jurors the bigger picture in all of this is the state caused the riot specifically the South Carolina Department of Corrections. She says, SCDC failed to properly train correctional officers and that co’s and prison staff were aware of contraband inside of the prison including weapons and cellphones days before the riot and did nothing.

“Caused the death? The state. Mr Lopez, CO Lopez goes into the dorm after this group has to defend themselves from Mr. McClary and his buddies and he does nothing. He lets that man lay on the ground and just bleed out,” said Zmroczek.

The defense pushed those claims on the state’s first witness, Associate Warden at Lee Correctional Institution, Edward Tisdale, who was the associate warden at the time of the riot. He says he was called in the night of the riot after 7:15 pm. Tisdale testified that not only was he aware that inmates had weapons in the prison days before the riot, but he also testified the prison wasn’t immediately placed on lockdown following the first attack.

“If an emergency is to call you, that would declare an emergency right,” asked the defense.

“Correct,” replied Tisdale.

Okay so, sometime after 7:15 these inmates should have been locked in their rooms, right? Per your policy,” asked the defense.

Tisdale also testified there was a shortage of staff. Particularly on the night of the riot. The F-pod, which is one of the units where the violence spread to, is supposed to have five correctional officers assigned to it but on the night of the riot, there were only two.

The state brought the jury back to their focus that Smith was the leader of a mob using their third witness Captain Annie McCollough. She identified Smith in surveillance footage holding a sharp object while walking in a hallway with other inmates.

State prosecutors say despite this bigger-picture narrative the defense is trying to push, it still does not take away from the facts of this case, which they say is Smith conspired with a group of inmates to attack another inmate, that he had a weapon during the riot, and that he was part of the mob that brutally killed Corneilius McClary by stabbing him 97 times. Court will resume Wednesday morning at 9:30.

