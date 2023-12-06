SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KCSO, both vehicles and all occupants are connected. Both vehicles have multiple...
1 dead, 4 people shot following shooting on Kershaw County highway
Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.
Man known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah...
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting
Have you seen Jerrold George Dejean?
Lexington deputies searching for missing individual
Voters in Lexington made history last November when they elected former town council member...
Town of Lexington swears in first female mayor

Latest News

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping, strangling in Aiken County missing mom
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Richland County coroner identifies victim in fatal hit-and-run crash
Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
Missing Darlington County man found dead in Lee County ruled a homicide, coroner says
This year’s theme is “Gothic Romance,” combining the dark beauty of the Gothic era with the...
COLAFW to host 3rd Annual Met Gala
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
WATCH: Witness testimonies continue on day 3 of trial in the deadly 2018 prison riot