Richland County coroner identifies victim in fatal hit-and-run crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified a pedestrian who died following a hit-and-run in Columbia.

The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 10, at the 5800 block of Farrow Road.

Rutherford said 64-year-old Willie Robinson died after being struck by a driver.

“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

