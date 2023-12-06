SkyView
Richland County coroner identifies victim in fatal hit-and-run crash

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified a pedestrian who died following a hit-and-run in Columbia.

The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 10, at the 5800 block of Farrow Road.

Rutherford said 64-year-old Willie Robinson died after being struck by a driver.

“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

