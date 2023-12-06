SkyView
Panthers moving training camp to Charlotte

Carolina has long held the summer camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg until now.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they’ll be moving training camp to Charlotte next offseason.

Carolina has long held the summer camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Aside from 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp was in South Carolina.

“We’re excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte,” said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. “We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

The club advised that only six teams (including the Panthers) had camp away from their facilities last season.

Additionally, the team plans to kick off the season with Fan Fest in South Carolina and hold Back Together Football in the Queen City.

“Details will be shared as plans are finalized,” a spokesperson wrote.

As part of a larger effort to upgrade the team’s practice and training facilities, they’ll move to the Atrium Health Dome in January to begin work on new practice fields. The Panthers have one full outdoor field and nearly three-fourths of another that’s used for walk-throughs and individual work.

“Removal of the Dome is the start of an ongoing process to upgrade the team’s facilities,” said Caroline Wright, the senior vice president and chief venues officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “Future changes and enhancements include modifications to the fields with the goal of constructing a field house for football operations and community opportunities. In the interim, the team will be exploring options to hold practices indoors, should the need arise.”

Currently, the plan is to donate the Dome.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

