Missing Darlington County man found dead in Lee County ruled a homicide, coroner says

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lee County Coroner Larry Logan reported the death of a missing man who was found dead in a car has been ruled a homicide.

Tavaris Dolford, 20, who was missing out of Darlington County, was found dead Saturday morning in a car on Dutch Lane.

According to Logan an autopsy performed on Tuesday in Newberry found that Doldford died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Family members of Dolford reported to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office that Dolford went missing on Thursday. Before Dolford was identified, several people passed by the car he was found in along the rural road, and thought it was suspicious, including a deer hunter, Logan stated.

Logan said additional details about where and when Logan died are still being investigated.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into his death, with the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.

