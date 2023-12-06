SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold mornings continue to settle in!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Today and tomorrow will remain sunny, but colder overall, with some 20s possible into Thursday!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the work and school week.
  • Temperatures turn cooler for today and Thursday, with highs back to the 50s.
  • Our next chance of rain isn’t projected until late Saturday night, more so into Sunday.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning everyone! We are settling into drier and cooler air for our Wednesday and Thursday, with highs temps only increasing into the upper 50s. This afternoon will feel cooler as well, thanks to a breeze that will pick up out of the northwest this afternoon. Thursday morning will be the coldest overall, with some upper 20s returning to the region.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Winds flip from the SW for Friday afternoon, helping to warm highs into the mid-60s, followed by warmer highs on Saturday, into the low 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We will see our next chance for rain late Saturday night into Sunday, as a stronger cold front and low pressure system presses towards our region.

Stay tuned as rain projections come together towards the 2nd half of the weekend!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine. Cooler and breezy, with highs near 57 degrees.

Thursday: Cool sunshine continues. Highs near 57 degrees again.

Friday: Milder with partial sunshine through cloud cover. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Warmer as clouds increase later into the day. Highs in the low 70s. Showers are possible into Saturday night.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers into the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

