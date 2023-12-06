SkyView
COLAFW to host 3rd Annual Met Gala

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Listen up fashionistas! The 3rd annual Columbia Fashion Week Met Gala is around the corner and it’s sure to bring out the most stylish and fashion-forward here in the Midlands!

This year’s theme is “Gothic Romance,” combining the dark beauty of the Gothic era with the passionate and mysterious aspects of romance.

Chief Marketing Officer for Cola Fashion Week, Darain Ginyard stopped by WIS Midday to share all the details.

The 3rd Annual COLAFW Met Gala will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Columbia Museum of Art.

For more information, click here.

