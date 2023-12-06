SkyView
Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night that the 10-year-old girl was found safe.

Authorities believed the girl’s 61-year-old biological father initially left with her in a 2000 Honda Odyssey. Police did not immediately say if the girl’s father was found.

