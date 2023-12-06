SkyView
2 Sumter residents accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from Duke Energy

Lights shine on top of a police car.
Lights shine on top of a police car.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two “copper thieves” were arrested on Monday after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said they stole copper wire from Duke Energy.

Wade Carl Blackburn, 61, and Theresa Ann Browder, 60, were charged with grand larceny of items valued at $10,000 or more. These charges can carry up to 10 years in prison in South Carolina.

Authorities with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they investigated for months.

The pair are accused of stealing from the Duke Energy Power substation near Red Bay Road. Deputies were checking the area near the substation when they noticed “several rolls of power wire in random locations on the ground.” They also noticed a latch was broken from the shipping container.

Blackburn and Browder are being held under a $12,500 surety bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

