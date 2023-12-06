SkyView
1 dead, 1 injured in Sumter County car crash

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died following a car crash involving three cars in Sumter County.

The crash happened on Wednesday before 4 a.m. on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road.

According to Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker 39-year-old Merrill Lonjin Jr., of Sumter, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Baker said Lonjin was driving a 2011 Mercury while traveling on Pinewood Road when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on causing him to be entrapped in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of a Jeep then ran into the crash and but not injured.

Troopers said the driver hit by Lonjin was transported to an area hospital; however, their condition is unknown at this time.

An autopsy for Lonjin will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

