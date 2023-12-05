SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Wayward kangaroo captured after days on the hop

Police in Canada capture an escaped kangaroo after it evaded handlers. (Source: CTV NETWORK/DURHAM POLICE/CNN)
By CTV staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, Ontario (CTV Network) - Some Canadian police went beyond the call of duty over the weekend.

They managed to capture an kangaroo that escaped from a zoo north of Toronto.

“Obviously, we have previous knowledge of the kangaroo being in the area, in a rural property just outside of Oshawa,” said Sgt. Chris Boileau of Durham Police. “Our officers located the wayward marsupial. They were able to keep eyes on him for several hours until before 7 a.m. They were able to successfully apprehend the kangaroo.”

Durham Regional Police said officers managed to secure the kangaroo by grabbing its tail.

The kangaroo has been on the loose for more than three days.

Thursday night, it was one of two that was in the process of being transferred to a zoo in Quebec.

It was scheduled to spend the night at the Oshawa Zoo when it jumped over the handlers’ heads.

“We have a happy ending here. That individual’s back in human care, unharmed,” said Dolf DeJung with Toronto Zoo.

The kangaroo was sighted several times over the weekend but evaded volunteers and staff at the Oshawa zoo.

It was caught by officers not far from where it first escaped.

Copyright 2023 CTV News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
According to KCSO, both vehicles and all occupants are connected. Both vehicles have multiple...
1 dead in Kershaw County shooting
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah...
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting
The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.
Deputies: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
Jury seated in first trial of deadly 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot, pre-trial motions hearing begins

Latest News

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Applications are open for the Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Program Christmas program...
Columbia Urban League opens applications for Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Program
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel strikes in and around Gaza’s second-largest city in a bloody new phase of the war
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry challenges the decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to US