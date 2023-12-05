Town of Lexington swears in first female mayor

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Voters in Lexington made history last November when they elected former town council member Hazel Livingston as the town’s first female mayor. On Monday, she was officially sworn in.

“I felt like it was the right time for me to step in and run for Mayor,” Livingston said.

Livingston is no stranger to implementing change in Lexington, having served on the town council for the last 25 years. She also has served as Mayor Pro Tem since 2004.

She hopes continuing to serve her community in this new role inspires younger generations to follow in her footsteps.

“They are our future generations; they are what tomorrow holds for us,” Livingston said adding, “I think it’s important they’re involved in the beginning (and) learning the processes we go through at Town Hall.”

While working on the town council, Livingston watched the town grow more than triple in size. She first plans to focus on traffic control and managing the growth of Lexington.

“It was about 7,000 people here (before), and now we’re at about 25,000, so growth is something we have got to manage properly,” Livingston said, adding, “With growth comes traffic issues (and) we’ve got to find solutions, money, and ways to fund the traffic.”

Mayor Livingston says another priority she has started to work on is building a strong foundation for communication between her and the town council. She says she’s already asked for their input on what to address first as they head into the new year.

