Soda City Live: Brookland Baptist Church presents Broadway @ Brookland

By Steven Fulton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church presents Broadway @ Brookland!

The church is inviting the community out to experience their musical Christmas production of Mary Did You Know?

Friday, December 8th 7:00pm at Brookland Baptist Church located at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Admission for the musical is free.Find out more about Brookland Baptist Church here.

