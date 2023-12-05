Soda City Live: Brookland Baptist Church presents Broadway @ Brookland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church presents Broadway @ Brookland!

The church is inviting the community out to experience their musical Christmas production of Mary Did You Know?

Friday, December 8th 7:00pm at Brookland Baptist Church located at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Admission for the musical is free.Find out more about Brookland Baptist Church here.

