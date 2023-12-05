SC State students speak out on campus safety after campus shooting leaves one injured

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There have been no arrests in a shooting that took place at a SC State University campus residential complex last Friday evening.

SC State officials say the shooting happened between two non students who were guests of a student who lived on campus. One person was injured in that shooting.

In a statement the next day, SC State President Alexander Conyers urged the student body to make good decisions about their own actions and the people they associate and invite on campus.

WIS spoke to one student who gave his thoughts on why he believes the campus is a safe environment for students

“I believe that my campus is safe. I’ve been here for three years now and I’ve seen it grow increasingly more and more safe since President Conyers has taken presidency and it has been building up. I think where as safe as a public university can be. How safe is Walmart? How safe is going to the mall? They can’t check every car. They can’t search every car when you get on campus. We’re a publicly funded university, so we can’t prohibit people who aren’t necessarily… if you’re not a threat, we can’t prohibit you for being on campus,” said Kenard Holmes, an S.C. State Junior.

Over the last year, SC State has implemented a $1 million plan for security upgrades, particularly around residence halls and classroom buildings.

The effort included adding more cameras and emergency call boxes across the campus along with increasing patrols with more police officers.

Students on campus spoke out about President Conyers message and what they would like to see moving forward

We can hold ourselves accountable as students and prevent people who we know who are likely to endanger the campus and at the same time, when we have parties and functions on campus, we can increase the measures of checking ID’s and people who look suspicious and things of that nature,” said Holmes.

These things happen everywhere. These occur on not just South Carolina States Campus, they occur at every other school, and every other area. Crime here is very high so these just don’t occur at SC STATE but it happens all over the world and in different areas. That’s another thing I wanted to add. We can’t be so harsh, but we can find a solution for it and we have to do a better job doing that,” said Sodaytra Green, an SC State Sophomore

WIS pushed SC State officials for campus crime stats. The university would not provide that data.

WIS also requested to see the 60-day crime log for the campus, which the university is required by law to provide upon request. That was also rejected. We will continue pushing for this data.

WIS also asked SC State for an interview with President Conyers or anyone else with university leadership to talk about what the university is doing to keep the campus safe.

We were told nobody was available to speak to us. Campus police is still investigating the shooting Friday with the assistance of SLED.

