SC schools receiving $20M to upgrade safety, with more money requested for next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are headed to schools across South Carolina to bolster security and safety.

But it fell short of covering what districts reported they needed to ensure students and staff are safe, so the head of South Carolina’s school system wants to see more money put toward this focus next year.

Lawmakers allocated $20 million in the current state budget for school facility safety upgrades at the request of State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver.

When the Department of Education opened up this pot of money for applications, it received nearly double that amount in requests from districts.

“While it might seem like a lot, really when you think about it at the state level and 77 school districts across the state, it dries out pretty quick,” South Carolina Department of Education Communications Director Derek Phillips said.

Last month, the State Board of Education approved a plan to distribute that money to more than 40 traditional school districts, along with several charter schools and the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Every district that applied for funding received money, ranging from a few thousand dollars to $1 million, which is going to Marion County School District (Marion 10), Marlboro County School District, Laurens County School District 56, Darlington County School District, and Florence County School District 2.

“At the end of the day, the first priority is keeping our school staff and our students safe each and every day when they enter the school buildings,” Phillips said.

Many school buildings across South Carolina are older, according to the Department of Education, and their infrastructure predates modern safety and security needs.

“Quite frankly, some areas need the extra security. This funding, certainly, the priority is for districts that really need the assistance,” Phillips said.

Schools can use this money for specific upgrades, including new classroom door locks, bulletproof glass and film for windows, secure school entry points, and other safety technology.

“We know from surveying our members that there are still 30-plus percent of teachers in this state who cannot lock their classroom doors from inside. That’s something that is basic school safety 101,” Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association said.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association is calling on lawmakers to prioritize school safety next year and wants to see the money for this grant program replenished.

In her budget request for next year, Weaver has asked for another $20 million to be put toward school facility safety upgrades.

“We support her in that request. We know that’s an area where more work can be done,” Kelly said.

Lawmakers will start evaluating requests for next year’s budget shortly after they return to session next month.

As part of her work focusing on school safety, Weaver created a Safe Schools Office in the Department of Education earlier this year.

The department said that office is headed up by a former member of the governor’s security detail, whose work includes visits and consultations with schools on how they can upgrade their safety.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.