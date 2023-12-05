SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Primetime Pups: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Jean

By Justin Walsh
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve been introduced to the team over at Final Victory Animal Rescue a few times now and we’re always grateful for the work they do. Now, we’re doing our part to help some of their furry friends find their forever homes. Every Monday at 7:30,  we’ll bring you Final Victory’s adoptable dog of the week in a segment we’re calling “Primetime Pups”.

Joining us now is General Manager of Final Victory Animal Rescue, Michael Sniezek and this week’s Primetime Pup, we’re welcoming our friend Jean back into the studio.

This 3-year-old lab mix is house trained, loves other dogs and children. The Final Victory team describes her as a couch potato and in need of a family full of love.

Head to www.finalvictoryrescue.com for all adoption details over visit the team in person at 919 N Lucas St in West Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clemson Tigers are again going bowling.
Clemson University accepts Gator Bowl invitation
Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection with a November West Columbia shooting.
Police: 4 arrested, accused of shooting at West Columbia home
Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
Coroner’s Office reports missing Darlington County man found dead in Lee County
According to KCSO, both vehicles and all occupants are connected. Both vehicles have multiple...
1 dead in Kershaw County shooting
One person was injured following a shooting at a South Carolina State University (SC State)...
1 injured following shooting at SC State, police and SLED investigating

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting
WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Crews respond to fire at soybean processing plant in Lancaster County
A State House made of gingerbread is on display during the annual Christmas open house at the...
South Carolinians visit Governor’s Mansion for annual Christmas open house
Voters in Lexington made history last November when they elected former town council member...
Town of Lexington swears in first female mayor