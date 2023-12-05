Practicing sobriety during the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays are a time for getting together with friends and loved ones—-and many times that means the festive cocktails are flowing.

However, have you ever been curious about being sober for the holidays? Whether you want to stop for good or take a break, an upcoming workshop could be for you.

John Brunty is a recovery coach who’s hosting an upcoming month-long workshop called Sober Curious. John is also a board member of the LRADAC Foundation.

The upcoming workshop will include guest speakers and activities for those who may b interested in starting their sobriety journey.

