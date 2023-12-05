SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police investigating following Columbia hit-and-run crash

A man died following a hit-and-run crash that happened in Columbia early Nov.
A man died following a hit-and-run crash that happened in Columbia early Nov.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man died following a crash that happened in Columbia early Nov.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10 to the 5800 block of Farrow Road after a 64-year-old pedestrian man was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The man passed away while at the hospital over the weekend investigators said. Detectives believed the man was walking in the median at the time of impact.

If you have any information about the incident including the make/model of the vehicle, please contact CPD at (803) 545-3500.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KCSO, both vehicles and all occupants are connected. Both vehicles have multiple...
1 dead, 4 people shot following shooting on Kershaw County highway
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah...
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting
The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.
Deputies: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
Opening statements begin in Michael Smith trial in connection with deadly Lee Correctional Institution riot

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind picks up Wednesday, temps are cooler too!
Have you seen Jerrold George Dejean?
Lexington deputies searching for missing individual
Ne-Yo (Source: Boxcar)
MLK Freedom Fest II concert featuring multiple artists coming to Columbia
Daniel Gabriel Harmon
Missing man found after deputies surround home in North Augusta