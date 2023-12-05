Police investigating following Columbia hit-and-run crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man died following a crash that happened in Columbia early Nov.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10 to the 5800 block of Farrow Road after a 64-year-old pedestrian man was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The 64 y/o male pedestrian involved in a hit & run incident on the 5800 block of Farrow Rd. on 11/10 passed away while at the hospital over the weekend. It's believed that the man was walking in the median at the time of impact. pic.twitter.com/PvnonmoTr3 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 5, 2023

The man passed away while at the hospital over the weekend investigators said. Detectives believed the man was walking in the median at the time of impact.

If you have any information about the incident including the make/model of the vehicle, please contact CPD at (803) 545-3500.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.