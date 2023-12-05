SkyView
MLK Freedom Fest II concert featuring multiple artists coming to Columbia

Ne-Yo (Source: Boxcar)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Colonial Life Arena will be hosting the MLK Freedom Fest II concert featuring a collection of multi-genre chart-topping artists that specialize in Pop, R&B, and Hip-Hop.

The Freedom Fest II has a lineup consisting of Ne-Yo, Faith Evans, Joe, Plies, and 112, with a new supergroup on the rise as an opener Metal Roze.

The concert is a celebration of music and the arts along with live band performances. MLK Freedom Fest II is slated to be a major concert event and will bring an unforgettable music experience celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

MLK Freedom Fest II is Jan. 13, 2024, and doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com and at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next ticket Tuesday.

Please be advised Colonial Life Arena has a clear bag policy before entering the venue. For more information, follow @t3entreal.

