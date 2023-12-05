SkyView
Lexington deputies searching for missing individual

Have you seen Jerrold George Dejean?
Have you seen Jerrold George Dejean?(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an individual who has not been seen since last Thursday.

Investigators said deputies are looking for Jerold George Dejean, and his family said they have not heard from or seen him since last Thursday but he may have been spotted on/near Platt Springs Road. Authorities added they believe he is walking from place to place.

If you see Dejean, call Detective Reed at 803-785-2482.

