Lexington deputies searching for missing individual

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an individual who has not been seen since last Thursday.

Have you seen Jerrold George Dejean?



His family tells us they haven’t seen or heard from him since last Thursday.



Due to some potential sightings on/near Platt Springs Rd, we believe he’s walking from place to place.



If you’ve seen Jerrold, call Detective Reed at 803-785-2482. pic.twitter.com/4N2ZzCD8e0 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 5, 2023

Investigators said deputies are looking for Jerold George Dejean, and his family said they have not heard from or seen him since last Thursday but he may have been spotted on/near Platt Springs Road. Authorities added they believe he is walking from place to place.

If you see Dejean, call Detective Reed at 803-785-2482.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.