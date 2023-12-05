Lexington deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Investigators said deputies have been in the area at the intersection of Edmund Highway and Gwen Court searching for Reigner Lett.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a silver Reebok logo, blue jeans, black belt, and red/black Adidas shoes.

If you see Reigner, please call 911.

