Lexington deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy

The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Investigators said deputies have been in the area at the intersection of Edmund Highway and Gwen Court searching for Reigner Lett.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a silver Reebok logo, blue jeans, black belt, and red/black Adidas shoes.

If you see Reigner, please call 911.

