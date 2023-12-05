First trial in deadly 2018 prison riot begins, jury selected

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New developments in the deadly 2018 prison riot at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

It was the largest riot in state history that left seven inmates dead and 22 others injured.

The first trial in connection to the riot began Monday morning with jury selection.

The defendant in this trial is 31-year-old Michael Smith.

A jury for the trial was selected in less than an hour—that was followed by pre-trial motions and now opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning.

31-year-old Michael Smith was originally sentenced in the 2013 shooting of first year USC student Martha Childress. That shooting left Childress paralyzed. Smith was sentenced to 30 years at Lee Correctional for that crime.

Now, he faces 35 years to life for 1st degree assault and battery by a mob, possession of a weapon, and criminal conspiracy. All charges related to the deadly riot in 2018.

Authorities say the riot started with a fight between rivalry gang members and then spread to neighboring cell blocks.

During pre-trial motions, Smith’s attorney changed their defense from stand your ground to self-defense, saying the defendant was reacting to the violence around him.

“He heard them sharpening their shanks in the hallway, moments before,” said Aimee Zmroczek, Smith’s defense attorney.

The state argued that self-defense did not apply in this case.

“The state reserved any evidence of any threat a generalized threat or any specifics about a threat are simply irrelevant to this jury,” said the state.

The state prosecutor said that surveillance footage from the prison the night of the riot, Smith did not encounter an imminent threat.

The defense also asked for a report conducted by an expert hired by the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) which cited conditions of the prison be used in Smith’s defense as well.

A total of 47 inmates were charged in connection to the riot.

So far, 11 of them have pled guilty.

It’s unknown how many other inmates will go to trial or plead guilty.

