FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying dry and cool for the school week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A great deal of sunshine continues to help us this week after some colder morning starts!

First Alert Headlines

Sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the work and school week.

Temperatures turn cooler Wednesday and Thursday, with highs back to the 50s.

Our next chance of rain isn’t projected until Saturday night, lasting into Sunday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! A weak front will sweep across the Midlands for today, as highs settle in the lower to mid-60s. Sunshine also remains for us, as the front doesn’t bring us anything more than a few clouds.

Another weak cold front drops into the Midlands tonight though. With it, there won’t any showers again, but it will drop our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday into the upper-50s. Thursday morning will be the coldest with some upper 20s returning to the region.

Winds flip back out of the SW on Friday helping to warm highs into the mid-60s followed by highs even warmer Saturday into the low 70s.

We will see our next chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday, as a stronger cold front and low pressure system presses towards our region.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A good deal of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Cooler and breezy, with highs near 57 degrees.

Thursday: Cool sunshine continues. Highs near 57 degrees again.

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Warmer as clouds increase into the day. Highs in the low 70s. Showers are possible into Saturday night.

