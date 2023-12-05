Deputies: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported a missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe.

#UPDATE: Reigner has been found. He is safe. Thank you for sharing our post to get the word out. https://t.co/tKuzatLnBx — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 5, 2023

Investigators said deputies were in the area at the intersection of Edmund Highway and Gwen Court searching for Reigner Lett.

Deputies have been in the area of the intersection of Edmund Hwy, Gwen Ct this evening searching for a missing 12 year old.



Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/8oTQMgp5Vp — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 5, 2023

Detectives said when he went missing, Reigner was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a silver Reebok logo, blue jeans, black belt, and red/black Adidas shoes.

