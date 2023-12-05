SkyView
Deputies: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported a missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported a missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe.

Investigators said deputies were in the area at the intersection of Edmund Highway and Gwen Court searching for Reigner Lett.

Detectives said when he went missing, Reigner was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a silver Reebok logo, blue jeans, black belt, and red/black Adidas shoes.

