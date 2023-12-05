SkyView
Crisis Intervention K9 opens mental health dialogue for law enforcement officers

By Justin Walsh
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last week, we were introduced to a very special Richland County Sheriff’s Department team member.

When we think of dogs in law enforcement, we usually picture more intimidating K9′s who are out on assignment, enforcing the law with their handlers. RCSD’s newest addition CJ has a different responsibility- offering comfort and opening up an important dialogue.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, RCSD Director of Wellness and Resiliency, Allison Farrell, and our friend, Crisis Intervention K9, CJ joins to tell us more.

Link to full story: https://www.wistv.com/2023/11/28/crisis-intervention-k9-opens-up-mental-health-dialogue-law-enforcement-officers/

