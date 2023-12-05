SkyView
Columbia Urban League opens applications for Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Program

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You can help the Columbia Urban League Christmas joy by signing up for the Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Program.

Applications are open for their Christmas program until Dec. 12.

The initiative helps provide more than 350 food baskets to families in need.

Volunteers will prepare food on Dec. 19 to be distributed the next day.

Organizers say all applications will be reviewed.

Click here to sign up.

