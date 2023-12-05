Columbia Urban League opens applications for Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You can help the Columbia Urban League Christmas joy by signing up for the Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Program.

Applications are open for their Christmas program until Dec. 12.

The initiative helps provide more than 350 food baskets to families in need.

Volunteers will prepare food on Dec. 19 to be distributed the next day.

Organizers say all applications will be reviewed.

Click here to sign up.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.