SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift now holds yet another record.

Billboard said she is the first living artist to have five albums in the top 10 at the same time.

“She is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963,” Billboard said.

The albums include “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Midnights,” “Folklore,” “Lover” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Prince holds a similar record, but posthumously.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clemson Tigers are again going bowling.
Clemson University accepts Gator Bowl invitation
Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection with a November West Columbia shooting.
Police: 4 arrested, accused of shooting at West Columbia home
Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
Coroner’s Office reports missing Darlington County man found dead in Lee County
One person was injured following a shooting at a South Carolina State University (SC State)...
1 injured following shooting at SC State, police and SLED investigating
Rep. Jay Kilmartin, R – Lexington, speaks outside the South Carolina Department of Revenue in...
After relinquishing license, lawmaker joins call for changes to SC liquor liability law

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Crews respond to fire at soybean processing plant in Lancaster County
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah...
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting