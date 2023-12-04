Stanley Myers 3rd Annual Bike Bonanza

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Christmas is a wonderful time to not only come together with family and loved ones, but to give back to the community.

Swansea-born Attorney, Stanley Myers never forgot where he came from and made it his mission to give back in his hometown year-round.

The holidays was no different. This time of year, Myers and his family and friends would get together to host their annual toy and bike giveaway to ensure children of Swansea had something for Christmas.

Stanley Myers passed away suddenly back in September and while he is deeply missed, the community will continue with the Annual Bike Bonanza tradition in his honor with help from the newly formed “Stanley and Tashia Myers Foundation”.

