SC Senate District 19 special election important dates and information

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate District 19 special election voting period is almost here, and the following dates are critical for voters to know.

The special election is on Jan. 2, however, from Dec. 18 - 21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., early voting is open at 2020 and 2011 Hampton Street.

From Dec. 27- Dec. 29, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., early voting continues at the same locations. You can view a sample ballot here.

The following candidates are running for the District 19 seat:

· Chris Nelums

· Michael A Addison

· Kizzie Smalls

· Tameika Isaac Devine

The election is to fill the seat of the late Senator John Scott, who died at the age of 69.

