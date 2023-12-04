SkyView
1 dead in Kershaw County shooting

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead following a shooting in Kershaw County on Monday.

According to Kershaw County Corner David West, the victim was identified as 21-year-old Devin Simon of Lamar. West said Simon died as a result of the shooting

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) at around 4:30 a.m., investigators said the driver of a  dark burgundy 2018 Nissan Armada was speeding near the intersection of Broad Street and DeKalb Street in Camden and refused to stop for a Camden Police officer. The driver, according to investigators, led the officer to the Kershaw Health Emergency Room

At that time, deputies said a total of six people were inside the car, two ran away, one was taken into custody and the other three had been shot.

While that scene was active, ten minutes later at 4:40 a.m., deputies said a woman called 911 and stated she was shot in the head while driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala.

At the time of the call, the woman said she was parked on the side of I-20 West near the 104-mile marker.

The woman was taken to the hospital treated, and released for a non-life-threatening head injury.

According to KCSO, both vehicles and all occupants are connected. Both vehicles have multiple gunshot holes in them.

Initially, deputies said it was unclear exactly where the shooting(s) took place.

Later in the day, Deputies said the location of the shooting is believed to be on I-20 East between the 88 and 89-mile markers.

Investigators said the victims stated they were returning from a gentlemen’s club on Broad River Road in Columbia and said the shooting took place somewhere on I-20 between Broad River Road in Columbia (exit 65) and Jamestown Road in Bishopville (exit 108).

Deputies said KCSO and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000 or by emailing Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov

