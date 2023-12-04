SkyView
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah...
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah Desaire Patrick, 21, following a fatal shooting near Rogers Avenue and Seminole Road.(The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced a man and woman have been arrested following a fatal shooting near Rogers Avenue and Seminole Road.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 26 where found the body of Shaquan Malik Logan lying on the ground while talking to witnesses and searching for evidence, according to SCSO.

Deputies said 20-year-old Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie was arrested Thursday, Nov. 30 following a search warrant executed by Sumter County deputies, investigators and members of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Savannah Desaire Patrick, 21, was interviewed by investigators and charged with accessory after the fact due to her involvement with the incident, deputies stated.

Both Ortiz-Bossie, who deputies said is a suspect in the murder of Logan, and Patrick were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCSO at 803-436-2000.

Deputies said you may remain anonymous and earn a reward by contacting CrimeStoppers at the website: www.p3tips.com, or by downloading and using the P3 app.

