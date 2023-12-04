SkyView
Holiday events around the Midlands

The 2023 holiday season has officially arrived and WIS News 10 put together a list of events...
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 holiday season has officially arrived and WIS News 10 put together a list of events around the Midlands.

Columbia

Dec. 8-24

South Carolina State Fair’s Carolina Lights from Dec. 8-24 (closed on Mondays).

Discount car passes are still available at SCStateFair.org/Carolina-Lights now through Dec. 7.

Beginning Dec. 8, admission is $20 per car, $35 per mini-bus (9-24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers.

