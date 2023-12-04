FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine takes over for the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Plentiful sunshine will take over for this week, along with cooler midweek conditions!

First Alert Headlines

Sunshine and dry conditions for the work and school week.

Temperatures turn cooler Wednesday and Thursday, with highs back to the 50s.

Our next chance of rain isn’t until Saturday night.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Skies will become mostly sunny towards this afternoon, warming highs towards 70 degrees or so today. A good breeze out of the west with eventually pick up further into the day, with some gusts near 25mph possible.

A weak front will sweep across the Midlands on Tuesday, dropping temperatures about 10 degrees, as highs will only be in the lower to mid-60s.

Another weak cold front drops into the Midlands Tuesday night. With it, likely won’t be any showers, but it will drop our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday into the upper-50s. Thursday morning will be the coldest with some upper 20s returning to the region.

Winds flip back out of the SW on Friday helping to warm highs into the mid-60s followed by highs even warmer Saturday into the lower 70s.

We will see our next chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday, as a strong cold front and low pressure system presses towards our region.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs around 70 degrees or so.

Tuesday: A good deal of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Cooler and breezy, with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Cool sunshine continues. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Warmer as clouds increase into the day. Highs in the low 70s.

