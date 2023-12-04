FIrst Alert Traffic: 3100 block of N. Main temporarily closed due to car crash

SkyView
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced Monday that the 3100 block of N. Main is temporarily closed due to a 2-vehicle crash.

Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Traffic Safety Unit officers are investigating.

