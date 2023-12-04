FIrst Alert Traffic: 3100 block of N. Main temporarily closed due to car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced Monday that the 3100 block of N. Main is temporarily closed due to a 2-vehicle crash.

Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Traffic Safety Unit officers are investigating.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.