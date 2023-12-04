Crews respond to fire at soybean processing plant in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A fire at a soybean processing plant in the town of Kershaw in Lancaster County led to a large response Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Kershaw County Fire Service, crews responded to the Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) facility, which is on the 400 block North Hampton Street, at around 5:30 P.M.

An ADM spokesperson said the fire was contained by 8 P.M.

Kershaw County Fire Chief Will Glover said as of 9:30, a few units were still at the plant helping with water supply.

There were no injures, according to ADM.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dan Lisser, ADM spokesperson, sent WIS a statement on the fire, which reads, “ADM is committed to ensuring the safety of our employees, our communities and the environment.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday evening , ADM officials detected a fire in the aspiration system of the preparation plant at ADM’s Kershaw, South Carolina, facility. ADM immediately contacted the Kershaw fire department. The fire was contained around 8 p.m. and the Kershaw Fire Department remains onsite as a precaution. There were no injuries. We appreciate the fast response of the Kershaw fire department to quickly get the resulting fire under control. We are investigating the cause of the incident.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.