SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four people dead, including a 1-year-old boy.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clemson Tigers are again going bowling.
Clemson University accepts Gator Bowl invitation
Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection with a November West Columbia shooting.
Police: 4 arrested, accused of shooting at West Columbia home
Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
Coroner’s Office reports missing Darlington County man found dead in Lee County
One person was injured following a shooting at a South Carolina State University (SC State)...
1 injured following shooting at SC State, police and SLED investigating
Rep. Jay Kilmartin, R – Lexington, speaks outside the South Carolina Department of Revenue in...
After relinquishing license, lawmaker joins call for changes to SC liquor liability law

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Crews respond to fire at soybean processing plant in Lancaster County
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah...
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting