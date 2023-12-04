SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 dogs killed in house fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized, officials say

Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Ohio early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized and later released.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Middletown shortly before 4 a.m. for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

Officials said it was determined later that no one was in the home at the time of the fire due to ongoing renovation.

During a search inside the building, one firefighter fell through the second floor and landed on another firefighter working on the first floor, a Middletown Fire Department official said.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and have been released.

Firefighters said the two dogs that died were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, officials said.

The house was deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured following a shooting at a South Carolina State University (SC State)...
1 injured following shooting at SC State, police and SLED investigating
Rep. Jay Kilmartin, R – Lexington, speaks outside the South Carolina Department of Revenue in...
After relinquishing license, lawmaker joins call for changes to SC liquor liability law
Three men and a juvenile were arrested in connection with a break-in at Richland Mall.
“Urban Explorers” burglarized workout facility belonging to RCSD at Richland Mall
Officers have advised drivers to expect delays in a portion of Lexington due to a collision.
Failure to stop at stop sign caused temporarily traffic delay in Lexington
The Carolina Carillon Parade is returning to kick start Christmas in Columbia for the 70th year.
Carolina Carillon Christmas Parade returns for 70th year in Columbia

Latest News

From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
It’s Kennedy Center Honors time for a crop including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates after a win against Georgia after the...
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out
Alaska Airlines said it will be acquiring Hawaiian Airlines.
Alaskan Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion, including debt
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine returns across the Midlands for the upcoming week