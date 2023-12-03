Soda City Live: Williams Family and Friends Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy a musical production like no other! All while celebrating the reason for the season!

A local ministry welcomes you to join them along with their families and friends for an unforgettable Christmas performance as they make a joyful noise all while helping the community by collecting and donating items for the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Pastor, Thomas Williams, and First Lady, Fances Wiliams of Word Alive Ministries along with a rep from Harvest Hope Food Bank Join us to share more about the benefit concert.

Click here for more about Word Alive Ministries.

