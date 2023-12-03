Police: 4 arrested, accused of shooting at West Columbia home

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection with a West Columbia shooting from November.

The West Columbia Police Department reported Michael Jackson, 21, Aliyah Sims, 34, Jamarion Gladden, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested on Nov. 30 after officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Lown Street on Nov. 25 that had been struck by gunfire.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the US Marshal’s Task Force assisted the West Columbia Police Department with the investigation.

The four accused individuals have been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.