Police: 4 arrested, accused of shooting at West Columbia home

Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection with a November West Columbia shooting.
Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection with a November West Columbia shooting.(West Columbia Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection with a West Columbia shooting from November.

The West Columbia Police Department reported Michael Jackson, 21, Aliyah Sims, 34, Jamarion Gladden, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested on Nov. 30 after officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Lown Street on Nov. 25 that had been struck by gunfire.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the US Marshal’s Task Force assisted the West Columbia Police Department with the investigation.

The four accused individuals have been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

