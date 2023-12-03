SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Wrapping up the weekend with a few rain showers

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After a few showers, we’re cloudy, breezy and warm for the last half of the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • A few showers to finish the weekend.
  • Getting cooler as the week progresses.
  • Another round of rain by next weekend.
First Alert Summary

After getting a round of rain to start the weekend, you can expect a few more showers across the Midlands as the day progresses. This is thanks to a weak cold front dropping through the Carolinas. Most of us stay dry today, but it will be cloudy and breezy through the afternoon.

By this evening, any lingering moisture will move offshore as this frontal boundary moves into the Atlantic. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, but it’ll be cooler to start the work week, with temperatures in the upper-40s. Cloud cover will slowly clear out tomorrow.

For almost all week, we’ll stay dry. Another weak cold front drops into the Midlands Tuesday night. With it, there won’t be any rain, but it will drop our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday into the upper-50s. This upcoming weekend, another cold front will arrive, bringing with it our next round of rain.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few light showers through the early afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Then, cloudy skies and breezy. Highs in the low and mid-70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, before beginning to clear out around sunrise. Lows in the upper-40s.

Monday: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-60s.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-60s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Cooler and breezy, with highs in the upper-50s.

Thursday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the upper-50s.

