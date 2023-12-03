Clemson University accepts Gator Bowl invitation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are again going bowling.

The Tigers finished the regular season with an 8-4 record overall and went 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play.

The Tigers will be one of the participants in the Gator Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5).

Led by head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers ranked 6th in the ACC in yards per game with 405.7 on the season, amassing a total of 4,868 yards for the season.

Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik led Clemson through the air with 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions for a 58.4 quarterback rating ranking 68th in the NCAA.

This is Clemson’s 10th visit to the Gator Bowl. They last played in it in 2008.

The 2023 Gator Bowl will be the 14th meeting between the schools. Kentucky leads the series 8-5, however, Clemson defeated the Wildcats in the two universities’ last match-up 21-13 in the 2009 Music City Bowl.

The Gator Bowl is set to begin Friday, December 29 at noon ET on ESPN.

