‘This is my last big hurrah’, Mayor Walker of Irmo opens dog park days before the end of his term

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Mayoral term of Irmo’s Barry Walker is coming to an end. In his final days of office, Mayor Walker is leaving the town of Irmo’s community with a gift.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a brand-new dog park on Thursday, November 30th.

Mayor Walker says the decision to utilize land into a dog park came from his re-election campaign.

“When I campaigned for re-election, I knocked on 1,000 doors,” said Mayor Walker. “i think 999 of them had dogs, so I knew there was a need in community.”

According to council, the park is free to use, but residents must register with the Town of Irmo and ensure that their pet meets vaccination requirements.

Walker says that the membership process not only encourages safety but strengthens the community that the dog park serves.

“By registering, I hope people say, ‘I’m going to do more than just bring my dog here,’” he said.

The dog park was also favored by Mayor-Elect Bill Danielson.

“It’s a part of revitalizing our community,’ said Danielson. “It’s a positive for this neighborhood.”

Mayor Walker’s final day in office is next Friday.

