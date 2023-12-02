Soda City Living: Lots to learn at EdVenture’s Biolab

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by EdVenture Children’s Museum

What better way to spark a love of science early on than to learn in a hands-on environment?

EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia offers interactive ways for children ages 5 to 14 to learn about many facets of science through its Biolab. Biolabs are daily 30-minute classes led by a team of wonderful instructors. Visit the EdVenture website edventure.org to learn more and purchase tickets for your next visit.

