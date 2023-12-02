SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shares loss of unborn baby after missing back-to-back games

FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL...
FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shared Friday morning that he and his wife recently lost their unborn child.

The Red Wings captain had missed back-to-back games earlier this week.

“This week my wife and I said goodbye to our baby,” Larkin shared on his Instagram account. “It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding, and thank you for respecting our privacy.”

According to reports, the couple, who married in August, were expecting a baby girl in April 2024.

The Detroit captain is expected to return to the lineup Saturday in Montreal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
SCDC: First trial for 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot set to begin
The Columbia Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in the...
Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver
Sheriff Lott announces the arrest of LaRoyal Harley, 20, and Roy Harley, 17, in connection...
Siblings arrested in connection to Richland County nightclub shooting
A Midlands Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died after the vehicle they were...
Midlands Coroner’s Office identifies driver who died following Newberry County crash

Latest News

Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
FILE - This is the BMW logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - More rain for the Midlands over the weekend
Peanut
WATCH: Dog starts every morning singing the national anthem