Kershaw County correctional officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship and accepting payments from inmate

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Inspector General announced the arrest of a Kershaw Correctional Institution correctional officer.

Officials said Mya Janae Kennedy, 23, was fired after an investigation determined she was invovled in a relationship with an inmate between July and November 2023.

Kennedy is also accused of taking between $4,000 - $6,000 in cash, allowing contraband to be introduced into the prison and allowing an inmate to have a contraband cell phone.

Kennedy was fired following the investigation said detectives. According to arrest warrants between the dates of July 1 - November 29, 2023, while at the Correctional Institution in Lancaster County Kennedy had a sexual relationship with an inmate at the Kershaws Correctional Institution.

Detectives provided evidence that they say proved Kennedy allowed the inmate she was having a sexual relationship with to have a contraband phone on him, and accepted money to her personal Cashapp account in the sum of $4,000 - $6,000 by an inmate.

Investigators also found text messages between the inmate and Kennedy that investigators say added evidence that proved the same.

Kennedy was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy.

