SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kershaw County correctional officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship and accepting payments from inmate

The South Carolina Department of Correction (SCDC) Insoector General announced the arrest of a...
The South Carolina Department of Correction (SCDC) Insoector General announced the arrest of a Kershaw Correctional Institution correctional officer.(Live 5)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Inspector General announced the arrest of a Kershaw Correctional Institution correctional officer.

Officials said Mya Janae Kennedy, 23, was fired after an investigation determined she was invovled in a relationship with an inmate between July and November 2023.

Kennedy is also accused of taking between $4,000 - $6,000 in cash, allowing contraband to be introduced into the prison and allowing an inmate to have a contraband cell phone.

Kennedy was fired following the investigation said detectives. According to arrest warrants between the dates of July 1 - November 29, 2023, while at the Correctional Institution in Lancaster County Kennedy had a sexual relationship with an inmate at the Kershaws Correctional Institution.

Detectives provided evidence that they say proved Kennedy allowed the inmate she was having a sexual relationship with to have a contraband phone on him, and accepted money to her personal Cashapp account in the sum of $4,000 - $6,000 by an inmate.

Investigators also found text messages between the inmate and Kennedy that investigators say added evidence that proved the same.

Kennedy was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
SCDC: First trial for 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot set to begin
The Columbia Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in the...
Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a bridge is safe to cross after...
Suspicious package temporarily shuts down Midlands bridge connecting Richland and Sumter Counties
Fatal crash generic image
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County
Thanks to one of our reporters, a Fairfield County father could be expecting some changes at...
Father accuses Fairfield County teacher of bullying special needs student

Latest News

An 11-year-old girl in Columbia refuses to let a rare blood disease stop her from doing what...
11-year-old with DBA dances through adversity
Rep. Jay Kilmartin, R – Lexington, speaks outside the South Carolina Department of Revenue in...
After relinquishing license, lawmaker joins call for changes to SC liquor liability law
Three men and a juvenile were arrested in connection with a break-in at Richland Mall.
“Urban Explorers” burglarized workout facility belonging to RCSD at Richland Mall
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
FAPD burglary arrest