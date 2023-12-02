Foster couple’s non-profit renovates DSS offices to give foster kids a comforting place to rest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Imagine being a child witnessing a traumatic domestic incident, having the police called, and being removed from your home in the middle of the night.

It’s a reality for some children in the foster care system.

When these children arrive at a Social Services office, circumstances may arise where there may not be a place to sleep or relax. WIS has reported about children sleeping in DSS offices.

Jennifer and Ben Tice of Greer have fostered nearly 40 children in 11 years in the South Carolina Foster system.

But it was the first teenager they fostered last year, who shared what she really needed at the DSS facility was a place to sleep.

So this longtime foster couple responded in a big way.

“She was questioned by the police…she reported her abuse and the Department of Social Services had come in and brought her to the office to wait for her next placement,” Jennifer explained.

“She was in a case managers office and she was so exhausted from being up all night. She just fell asleep in the case managers chair.”

That image, of a child sleeping in an office chair at the Department of Social Services, stirred something in this couple. They decided to take action.

“I realized we can do better than that,” Jennifer said. “So that’s where the Lily Pad was born.”

In partnership with DSS, Lily Pads are comforting living spaces for foster kids to relax and wait for their cases to be processed.

Jennifer and Ben’s non profit transforms DSS office space into a welcoming environment that feels like home, complete with beds in some cases, as well as rocking chairs, weighted blankets, toys, TV and games. The spaces offer dining tables as well.

While a foster child’s world is often in chaos, these rooms are more than a place to wait. They are safe place offering a sense of calm and normalcy.

16 Lily Pads now exist in DSS facilities in the Upstate and in the Midlands.

“We understand that foster care is traumatic,” Jennifer said.

“We’re never going to be able to remove all the trauma from the circumstances they’re going thru. But we can try to alleviate some of any added trauma.”

“These children, from the moment they are brought into care can hopefully realize from the spaces and what’s in them- that somebody cares about them to do this.”

Jennifer says the feedback from DSS has been very positive. She quoted the director Michael Leach as saying,

“He said, ‘It’s just the right thing to do and it’s the way these children should be treated.’ And I thought, ‘He gets it.’”

“He’s already come to some of our openings. It’s just amazing to have the Department partner with us in this way.”

The goal is to keep growing- to install Lily Pads in all DSS facilities statewide. The effort is gaining steam all because one couple saw a need, drew on their faith, and offered room… to let it shine.

“I personally believe- and our team believes that your atmosphere affects your mood and what you believe about yourself. So that’s why it’s important for us - that these spaces are not just available for those kids but they’re designed well, and they have all the comforts of home. And while they’re waiting, whatever time that might be- they have different tools that can help comfort them at a difficult time.”

