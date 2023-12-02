SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - More rain for the Midlands over the weekend

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Rounds of rain can be expected across the Midlands throughout this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • Another round of rain to start the weekend.
  • Showers continue for parts of Sunday.
  • Next week is dry and cooler.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

We picked up a few showers out there to round out the work week and more rain is headed our way for this weekend. Rain will arrive closer to lunchtime and continue in rounds this afternoon and evening. Even throughout the night, showers will continue in rounds for most of the Midlands.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

By tomorrow morning, we’ll still be tracking a few showers across the region. As rain moves farther to the east, we’ll begin to slowly dry out tomorrow afternoon and evening. By late tomorrow night, we’ll be completely dry.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Almost the entire upcoming week will remain dry! A weak cold front will drop into the Midlands on Wednesday morning. With it, there won’t be any rain, but it will drop our temperatures for the end of the work week. After highs in the upper-60s to start the week, this frontal boundary will drop our highs into the mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Rounds of rain throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Tonight: Showers continue across the region. Chance of rain 80%. Lows in the low-60s.

Sunday: Light, scattered showers through the afternoon. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the low and mid-70s.

Monday: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
SCDC: First trial for 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot set to begin
The Columbia Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in the...
Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver
Sheriff Lott announces the arrest of LaRoyal Harley, 20, and Roy Harley, 17, in connection...
Siblings arrested in connection to Richland County nightclub shooting
A Midlands Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died after the vehicle they were...
Midlands Coroner’s Office identifies driver who died following Newberry County crash

Latest News

WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather, Friday night, 12/1/23
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances remain for the weekend
Rain chances begin for the Midlands today, hanging around through the weekend!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances remain in play through the weekend!
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking at Weekend Rain Showers