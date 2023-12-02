FIRST ALERT WEATHER - More rain for the Midlands over the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Rounds of rain can be expected across the Midlands throughout this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Another round of rain to start the weekend.

Showers continue for parts of Sunday.

Next week is dry and cooler.

First Alert Summary

We picked up a few showers out there to round out the work week and more rain is headed our way for this weekend. Rain will arrive closer to lunchtime and continue in rounds this afternoon and evening. Even throughout the night, showers will continue in rounds for most of the Midlands.

By tomorrow morning, we’ll still be tracking a few showers across the region. As rain moves farther to the east, we’ll begin to slowly dry out tomorrow afternoon and evening. By late tomorrow night, we’ll be completely dry.

Almost the entire upcoming week will remain dry! A weak cold front will drop into the Midlands on Wednesday morning. With it, there won’t be any rain, but it will drop our temperatures for the end of the work week. After highs in the upper-60s to start the week, this frontal boundary will drop our highs into the mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Rounds of rain throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Tonight: Showers continue across the region. Chance of rain 80%. Lows in the low-60s.

Sunday: Light, scattered showers through the afternoon. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the low and mid-70s.

Monday: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

