First Alert Traffic: Lexington crash blocks lane in both directions of South Lake Drive

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have advised drivers to expect delays in a portion of Lexington due to a collision.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please use caution on South Lake Drive at Interstate 20. One lane in each direction of South Lake Drive is currently blocked due to a collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/w4iTL9T5Xf — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 2, 2023

The Lexington Police Department reports one lane in each direction of South Lake Drive at I-20 is currently blocked due to a crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Officials are asking drivers to have patience while operating through the area.

