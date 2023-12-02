Failure to stop at stop sign caused temporarily traffic delay in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle failed to stop at a stop which resulted in two lanes of South Lake Drive to temporarily close in Lexington.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please use caution on South Lake Drive at Interstate 20. One lane in each direction of South Lake Drive is currently blocked due to a collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/w4iTL9T5Xf — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 2, 2023

The Lexington Police Department reports all lanes of South Lake Drive at Interstate 20 are now open after a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided.

During the delay, officials asked drivers to have patience while operating through the area.

