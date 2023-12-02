SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Failure to stop at stop sign caused temporarily traffic delay in Lexington

Officers have advised drivers to expect delays in a portion of Lexington due to a collision.
Officers have advised drivers to expect delays in a portion of Lexington due to a collision.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle failed to stop at a stop which resulted in two lanes of South Lake Drive to temporarily close in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department reports all lanes of South Lake Drive at Interstate 20 are now open after a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided.

During the delay, officials asked drivers to have patience while operating through the area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
SCDC: First trial for 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot set to begin
The Columbia Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in the...
Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver
A Midlands Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died after the vehicle they were...
Midlands Coroner’s Office identifies driver who died following Newberry County crash
Sheriff Lott announces the arrest of LaRoyal Harley, 20, and Roy Harley, 17, in connection...
Siblings arrested in connection to Richland County nightclub shooting

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County
Traffic is backed up on U.S. 76 at Garner’s Ferry Road in Richland County.
Traffic backed up on U.S. 76 at Garner’s Ferry Road
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the interstate was shut down near mile marker 85.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-26 eastbound reopens following crash
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
City of Columbia announces road closure due to repairs